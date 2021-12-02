Following Liverpool’s win over Everton, Thierry Henry claims to be from a “another planet.”

After their win over Everton, Arsenal veteran Thierry Henry declared that Liverpool are “on another planet.”

In the 239th edition of the Merseyside derby, the Reds defeated their city rivals 4-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Early in the first half, captain Jordan Henderson scored a stunning goal, before Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 20th minute.

Everton got a goal back through Demarai Gray before halftime, but Salah and Diogo Jota added two more goals after the break to seal the victory.

At full time, Henry was a pundit for Liverpool’s win over Everton, and he was giving his opinion on the Reds.

The current Belgium assistant manager has detailed the differences between Liverpool and Everton, as well as why the visitors were a cut above the home side at Goodison Park.

“They’re on another planet, not only them but the other two at the top – the rhythm they’re giving the league is incredible,” Henry said at Amazon Prime.

“However, what annoys Everton is that the goals could have been assessed earlier.”

“I believe everyone in this audience believed they could achieve something at one point, and when they delivered that gift – unfortunately for the captain, Coleman – everything went south from there.”

“Liverpool is a different world.” The intensity on and off the field, continuing to put pressure at the end of the game, and attempting to play with the same intensity – incredible.”