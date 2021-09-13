Following Liverpool’s triumph over Leeds, Garth Crooks singles out three players.

Garth Crooks, a BBC Sport analyst, lauded Virgil van Dijk’s “excellent” contribution to Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United, while also praising Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Silva.

After helping the Reds to a 3-0 win away at Leeds United, all three players have been named to Crooks’ BBC Sport Team of the Week.

At Elland Road, Jurgen Klopp’s team dominated the game and came away with all three points with to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane.

Alexander-Arnold was once again instrumental in Liverpool’s first goal, claiming another assist for the team.

Crooks was unsurprised by the youthful right-participation back’s in Salah’s goal, admitting it’s what we’ve “come to expect” from the 22-year-old.

“What we’ve come to anticipate from Trent Alexander-Arnold is the quality of the ball he delivered for Mohamed Salah to score his 100th Premier League goal. Except for one moment, this game was as easy for him as it was for Liverpool,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk, who has returned to his best form in a Liverpool shirt after a lengthy injury layoff, put in another seamless performance.

Crooks labeled the Dutchman as a “menacing” presence in the opposition box and believes that with the 30-year-old back in the team, “everything is possible.”

“He knew he couldn’t score directly from the set-piece, but he pushed the ball back in the danger zone, which led to Liverpool’s second goal. Van Dijk was part of another clean sheet against Leeds, but he still looks dangerous in the opposition penalty area,” claimed the BBC Sport commentator.

“Since his comeback, he’s been great for Liverpool. They get ten points for their efforts, but Leeds goes winless. Anything is possible for Liverpool again with Van Dijk in the team.”

Thiago was the final Liverpool player to catch Crooks’ attention, as he impressed in his maiden Premier League start.

In midfield, the Spaniard commanded play and set up Mane for the Reds’ third goal of the game.

Crooks remarked of the former Bayern Munich player's performance, "I haven't been very convinced with Thiago since his arrival from."

