Following Liverpool reports, Sol Campbell advises Arsenal on how to handle Bukayo Saka.

Sol Campbell, a former Premier League winner, has advised Arsenal to give Bukayo Saka a new deal to keep him out of Liverpool’s clutches.

As Jurgen Klopp tries to enhance his offensive options, the Reds have been linked with a transfer for the bright talent from Arsenal’s Hale End Academy.

Saka, who is just 20 years old, has quickly established himself as a key player for Arsenal. He has also made an impression on the international stage with England, helping them reach the final of Euro 2020.

His rising football star has naturally sparked transfer rumors to a bigger team.

It’s no wonder Saka is being linked with a move to Merseyside, given how current and former Premier League winners have plundered Arsenal for their best players over the years, from Ashley Cole joining Chelsea to a slew of players joining Man City.

Saka’s current contract runs out in 2024, but given his present status not only in the Premier League but also in Europe, Campbell has advised his former team to not wait and to ‘guard’ and’secure’ the versatile player on a long-term basis.

Former Arsenal defender, speaking to talkSPORT, said: “When you have young players who have just come out and done exceptionally well, you must safeguard and secure them.

“They are the fans’ lifeblood, as well as the lifeblood of their country, England, and particularly Arsenal. Because you are taking too long, you cannot allow top, top players to run their contracts down and go on.

“It’s occurred before, but it was all about big, big money, and their contracts took a long time to get — why?”

When a club takes so long to secure a player’s future, if they wait too long, they will get offers from other clubs.

“Sometimes you can agree on a price, but if you wait six months [to sign the contract], the price may have changed, and it may have increased.

“So you’re wondering why you didn’t get that price six months ago, when you could have spent less money, gotten the player, and everyone would have been satisfied, instead of trying?”

