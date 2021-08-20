Following Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG, Liverpool has been ordered to sign the “ideal” PSG player.

Kevin Phillips, a former Premier League striker, believes Julian Draxler could be the ideal Liverpool addition.

After pounced on the expiration of Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain is adjusting to life with him.

His departure from Catalonia marked the end of his illustrious career at the Nou Camp, which included four Champions League titles.

As a result, the former Sunderland forward believes this could clear the way for Draxler to leave PSG.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering making changes to his midfield. Jordan Henderson’s contract has been extended.

Phillips told Football Insider, “He may be the perfect Liverpool addition.”

“One thing is certain: several European teams will be watching to see who PSG gets go of.

“Messi has only recently arrived, so you would expect someone to depart only for financial reasons.”

The delay in a new Financial Fair Play stipulation has been vital in PSG’s pursuit of the Argentina captain, according to L’Équipe via Get French Football News, allowing Mauricio Pochettino’s side to pay the 34-year-stratospheric old’s salaries.

With as many as ten players said to be leaving the Parc des Princes, the 27-year-old German might be one of those players.

“Draxler would be a great addition to their lineup; we all know how good he is,” Phillips continued.

“I’m sure Klopp is still seeking for players. Draxler would be a fantastic signing if they could get him for a reasonable price.

“They’re looking for another attacker now that [Xherdan] Shaqiri and [Divock] Origi have left, so he may be a good fit.”

Jurgen Klopp will be familiar with Draxler from his time at Borussia Dortmund, with the PSG midfielder having progressed through Schalke’s youth squad, Die Konigsblauen, as a competitor of the 54-year-old.

Liverpool are in the midst of selling some of its players, with Ben Davies the most recent Red to leave Anfield in search of first-team football with Sheffield United.

He joined Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic in returning to Union Berlin and FC Porto, respectively, after spending last season on loan.