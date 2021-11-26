Following Lionel Messi’s transfer suggestion and a public Real Madrid statement, Kylian Mbappe has joined Liverpool.

On Wednesday night, Kylian Mbappe made his first appearance in an attacking three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

While the trident of world-class talents working together has generated a lot of buzz, Paris Saint-Germain were surprisingly held by Club Brugge. In a 1-1 tie, Mbappe did set up Ander Herrera’s goal.

Much of the focus on Mbappe has remained on his future, with Liverpool previously being linked with a move for the France international. Despite the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, Real Madrid reportedly had a £183 million proposal for the striker rejected in the summer.

Here’s the most recent information on one of the game’s most prized players.

Messi was asked about his team-future mate’s ahead of PSG’s Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday.

“””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””” for

It would be a short-lived trio if Mbappe left in the summer, as the former Barcelona man intimated that the France international could transfer to England.

“The fact is, I don’t know,” Messi admitted. “Only he knows what’s going on in his thoughts and what he’ll do. I can only express my gratitude for his decision to stay here this year.

“He’s a crucial player for us and our struggle for the goals we’ve set. He is completely focused on our objectives.

“Then he’ll figure out what he’ll do after the season is finished. To be honest, I have no idea what will happen. But he is fluent in all languages: Spanish, English, and, of course, French.” Mbappe scored the opening goal for PSG against City on Wednesday, but his team went on to lose 2-1.

Despite Mbappe’s reluctance to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, Leonardo, the club’s director, believes the France international will stay beyond this season.

When PSG turned down a large offer from Real Madrid in the summer, it raised eyebrows. If Mbappe’s contract offer remains unsigned, he will be able to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”