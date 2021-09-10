Following hundreds of resignations, councillors swear a new Hong Kong loyalty oath.

Hundreds of local community lawmakers in Hong Kong swore a new compulsory loyalty oath to China on Friday, as authorities aim to purge the city of “unpatriotic” elements.

The only political office in Hong Kong where all members are directly chosen by residents is district councils.

They deal with day-to-day issues such as bus routes, garbage collection, and playgrounds. They have, however, become a symbol of people’ desire for more control over how their city is administered.

Opposition candidates critical of China’s authority scored a landslide victory in late 2019, at the culmination of months of massive democracy rallies, smashing pro-government candidates.

Since then, China has cracked down on dissent and overhauled the city’s political structure, reducing the number of directly elected officials and vetting politicians for their perceived loyalty.

According to the government, the first 24 councillors took the oath in a closed-door event on Friday.

Other sectors, such as civil employees, government officials, and parliamentarians, have performed similar events.

Those who vow allegiance, however, may still be disqualified.

A national security committee can reject anyone deemed a “anti-China” element or disloyal under the new guidelines established by Beijing earlier this year.

“If we have concerns about a councillor’s oath-taking and are unsure if they have committed devotion and allegiance, we will offer them the opportunity to explain themselves… They will be disqualified if their vows are shown to be unlawful in the end,” Carrie Lam, the CEO, said earlier this week.

In the following weeks, 180 district councillors are scheduled to take their oaths, and those who reject will lose their seats.

However, rather than comply with the vetting process, the majority of elected district councillors have just resigned.

So far, 260 people have resigned, accounting for more than half of the 452 elected members.

“It (oath-taking) has become the regime’s instrument to put you on a leash,” said Debbie Chan, a former district councillor who quit in July.

“They aim to get rid of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp.”

Since the protests in 2019, China has enacted a national security law that criminalizes much criticism and has begun to reshape Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image.

Several district councillors are among the more than 60 people charged with national security violations, the great majority of whom have been charged because of their political beliefs.

Three key members of the group behind Hong Kong’s yearly are being prosecuted in the current case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.