Following hundreds of resignations, councillors swear a new Hong Kong loyalty oath.

Hundreds of local community lawmakers in Hong Kong swore a new compulsory loyalty oath to China on Friday, as authorities aim to purge the city of “unpatriotic” elements.

The only political office in Hong Kong where all members are directly chosen by residents is district councils.

They deal with day-to-day issues such as bus routes, garbage collection, and playgrounds. They have, however, become a symbol of people’ desire for more control over how their city is administered.

Opposition candidates critical of China’s authority scored a landslide victory in late 2019, at the culmination of months of massive democracy rallies, smashing pro-government candidates.

Since then, China has cracked down on dissent and overhauled the city’s political structure, reducing the number of directly elected officials and vetting politicians for their perceived loyalty.

On Friday, twenty-five councillors were scheduled to take their oaths in a closed-door ceremony, but only 24 of them showed up.

Pro-democracy councilman Peter Choi wrote on Facebook soon before the event that he “couldn’t compromise and pledge allegiance to a regime that does not regard the people.”

“My purpose was to observe the administration, not bear allegiance to the regime, from standing for elections to entering the council,” wrote Choi, who did not attend the ceremony and was removed with immediate effect.

Other sectors, such as civil employees, government officials, and parliamentarians, have performed similar events.

Those who vow allegiance, however, may still be disqualified.

The government published a statement on Friday evening expressing reservations about the legitimacy of seven councillors’ oaths and requesting more information from them in order to determine whether their commitments are valid.

The seven are from the pro-democracy movement, including two councillors who are currently on bail after being charged with national security.

A national security committee can reject anyone deemed a “anti-China” element or disloyal under the new guidelines established by Beijing earlier this year.

“If we have concerns about a councillor’s oath-taking and are unsure if they have committed devotion and allegiance, we will offer them the opportunity to explain themselves… They will be disqualified if their vows are shown to be unlawful in the end,” Carrie Lam, the CEO, said earlier this week.

In the following weeks, 180 district councillors are scheduled to take their oaths, and those who reject will lose their seats.

