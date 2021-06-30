Following his Wimbledon setback, Liam Broady has set his sights on breaking into the top 100.

After losing in the second round at Wimbledon to Diego Schwartzman, Liam Broady of the United Kingdom has set his sights on breaking into the top 100 by the end of the year.

The ninth seed advanced by a score of 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-4, but the Court 12 spectators was treated to three hours and 14 minutes of outstanding tennis.

Broady came near to forcing a decider, which would have required both players to finish the match on Thursday, allowing some of his family to watch him play live in singles action.

It was not to be for the world number 142, who will now focus on qualifying for the US Open and maintaining his excellent form after reaching the finals of two Challenger events in 2021.

“My mother, oldest sister, and her two daughters are all on the train down to Wimbledon tomorrow (Thursday), which will be amazing for them, so I believe I need to make the third round for them to watch me, but maybe next year,” Broady added.

“Qualifying for the US Open will always be a goal, and it’s certainly the slam I’ve struggled with the most in the past.

“I’ll go out for the US swing, try to play more ATPs, and just learn as fast as I can, hoping to be ready in time for the US.

“Aiming for the main draw at Australia by right would be a good target.” “Top 100 at the end of the year is obviously a goal now and a very real ambition, so aiming for the main draw at Australia by right would be a nice target.”

After nearly quitting the sport three years ago, the Stockport-born ace set a career high of 137 in April.

Broady’s hunger for Wimbledon was whetted in recent weeks at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, when he played Adrian Mannarino, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex De Minaur, before the wildcard won only his second match at the All England Club on Monday, against Marco Cecchinato.

