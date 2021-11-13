Following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden plans to sue the NFL.

Jon Gruden is suing the National Football League, alleging that the league tried to harm his career “via a deliberate and coordinated campaign” between 2011 and 2018, which led to him leaving as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, “the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell intended to damage Jon Gruden’s career and reputation.” “In contrast to the Washington Football Team investigation’s formalities, the Defendants’ treatment of Gruden was a Soviet-style character assassination… There was no forewarning or procedure.” The phrase was allegedly delivered by Gruden to then-general manager Bruce Allen in emails discovered during an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team for workplace infractions in October. Gruden resigned the next month.

The lawsuit also claims that the league “weaponized” the Raiders organization by refusing to fire Gruden, prompting the team to compel him to retire.

“There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team, or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season,” Gruden’s attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said in a statement released Friday.

Gruden has apologized for his statements and does not deny sending any of the emails in the case.

When he resigned on Oct. 11, he remarked, “Thank you to all the Raider Nation players, coaches, staff, and fans.” “I’m sorry; I didn’t mean to cause anyone any harm.”