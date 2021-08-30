Following his Premier League transfer, Ozan Kabak has left Liverpool supporters saying the same thing.

Ozan Kabak will join Norwich City on a season-long loan, with the possibility of a £11.1 million purchase option.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hampered by injury, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all out for the season. Kabak joined the Reds on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window.

Klopp also brought in Ben Davies to further improve the Reds’ defensive options, but it was Kabak who was given the opportunity to play.

Despite being in seventh place at the start of March, the Turkey international played 13 games for the Merseyside club, helping them to a top four finish and Champions League football at the end of the season.

Liverpool had the option of signing Kabak once his loan period ended, but instead chose to sign RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, a long-term objective.

For the most of the summer transfer window, the 21-year-future old’s was up in the air as he sought a move away from his parent club, Schalke.

He’ll now play for the Canaries in the Premier League, and Liverpool fans have wished him luck.

Daniel Farke’s side has already faced the Reds already this season, when they visited Carrow Road for their first encounter.

On August 14, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino scored to give Liverpool their first three points of the season.

However, the two sides will face again in the Carabao Cup third round later next month.

If Kabak plays for Norwich against Liverpool later this season, he might return to Anfield in late February.