Following his move to FSG and Liverpool, LeBron James expects a £542 million payday.

LeBron James, a former Liverpool stakeholder, is reportedly considering selling one of his firms for $750 million (£542 million).

Following the restructuring that came on the back of the £538 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners, basketball superstar James transferred his two percent stake in the Reds into one percent of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group back in March, he is exploring the possibility of either receiving investment or selling his SpringHill Co entertainment company, which he runs with business partner James.

According to several sources in the United States, James, 36, is ready to listen to proposals for SpringHill Co, a firm that has combined James and Carter’s business interests through SpringHill Entertainment, Uninterrupted, and the Robot Co. marketing agency into one.

According to reports, Liverpool gear suppliers Nike, who has a $1 billion deal with James, is interested in owning the company.

With the Reds earning 20% royalties on all club gear sold worldwide, leveraging the link between Reds supporter James and Liverpool has been considered as a vital tactic for maximising the value of the club’s relationship with the US athletic clothing giant.

SpringHill Co is working on a number of important projects, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be published later this month and stars James in the lead role made famous by Michael Jordan in the 1996 film Space Jam.

In the United States, the company has relationships with ABC Studios, Universal, Netflix, and Audible, as well as a recent deal with Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, in which James will play as an avatar in the massively popular video game.

Despite his advanced years on the court, James has demonstrated an increased willingness to carve up a career in business that will take the reins once his glittering playing career comes to an end.

When it comes to business, James is serious, and FSG sees him as someone who can assist bring new ideas to the table. The summary comes to a close.