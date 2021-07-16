Following his loss to Poirier, ex-UFC champion wants McGregor to do one thing.

Following his defeat at UFC 264, Conor McGregor received some bad advise from a former UFC champion.

McGregor’s horrific ankle injury in the closing seconds of round one of his rubbermatch versus Dustin Poirier stunned the MMA world.

Some say that regardless of whether he broke his ankle or not, the former two-division UFC champion didn’t stand a chance against Poirier.

Michael Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, was one of them.

McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, was wrong, according to Bisping, when he said his boxer would have won by knockout in the second round.

Poirier was all over McGregor for the most part for “The Count,” and the injury acted as a “excuse” for a loss that was unavoidable.

“I saw nothing that alarmed me,’ said his [McGregor’s] coach John Kavanagh. I knew we were going to get knocked out in the second round. I was unconcerned about anything else in there.’ If that’s the case, John Kavanagh, Conor should dismiss you right away,” Bisping stated on BT Sport’s post-fight broadcast for UFC 264.

“That was really concerning,” he added, “you were on your back and being dominated.” “It was a 10-8 round, which is troubling. You don’t want your ass kicked, plain and simple, and that’s exactly what was happening.”

“It was terrible that my leg was broken. However, as I have stated, it provides McGregor with an excuse or justification for the fight’s termination. Come on, if that didn’t happen! When Conor’s best round is supposed to be round one, the odds of him turning it around and finishing Dustin [Poirier] in the second round were not favorable. It wasn’t a particularly impressive performance.”

Poirier was proclaimed the winner after a doctor’s stoppage. McGregor, on the other hand, claimed that his opponent had “done nothing” to him and that the outcome would have been different if he hadn’t damaged his foot.

On Twitter, McGregor commented, “It was a heck of a first round.” “It would have been fantastic to get to the second round and see what happened. But it is what it is – a clean tibia break that was not to be.”

“Dustin, you can celebrate your illegitimate victory all you want, but you didn’t do anything in there,” the Irishman continued. “That second round would have shown everything. “Onwards and upwards,” says the narrator.