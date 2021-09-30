Following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, George Foreman teaches Anthony Joshua an important lesson.

Following his recent defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua has been given something to think about by George Foreman.

Joshua lost all of his heavyweight belts to Usyk, the underdog challenger from Ukraine, after 36 minutes of boxing.

While Usyk clearly outpointed Joshua, others have noted that the Brit appeared to be a long way from the world champion-caliber fighter he is.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Foreman was one of the most well-known boxing figures that questioned AJ’s performance.

Joshua has “a lot of ability,” according to “Big George.” He lacked the “push” to get it done, though.

On Twitter, Foreman wrote, “Well high congratulations to the heavyweight king.” “Usyk is the present and future of boxing. He can now say to them all, ‘Come and grab me.’

“Joshua has a bright future ahead of him and a lot of potential, but he needs to learn to push his own buttons,” he added. “Some corners are just waiting for their fees to arrive, while we are pursuing our goals.”

Foreman doesn’t have to start from scratch, but he does need to “bring in aid” in his training camp.

“[Joshua] just needs some assistance in training; with that much on the line, a huge training camp is required,” the 72-year-old suggested. “Keep his trainer, but enlist assistance.”

In another tweet after the Joshua vs. Usyk fight, Foreman did not hesitate to criticize Joshua, asking, “What’s wrong [you’re] not AJ?” “What are your credentials?”

There’s a good likelihood that Foreman’s evaluation of Joshua’s performance was near to the truth.

Joshua’s sparring partner Steve Robinson said that the former undisputed heavyweight champion made a surprising admission about himself ahead of the upcoming fight against Usyk.

According to Robinson, who was first brought in to assist Joshua in his preparation for Tyson Fury, the British pugilist admits to having “a bit of self doubt” flowing through his mind, much like other fighters.

Robinson told Give Me Sport exclusively, “I was there to emulate Tyson Fury, but sadly that fight fell through, and he’s now facing [Oleksandr] Usyk.” “I believe he questions himself after chatting with Anthony [Joshua].” I don’t believe any boxer doesn’t have self-doubt; I believe every boxer has some level of self-doubt.”

“Anthony claims that is something he struggles with, questioning himself and all that.”