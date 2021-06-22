Following his latest injury setback, Manu Tuilagi has been forced to withdraw from the England squad.

Manu Tuilagi has been forced to withdraw from England’s training squad ahead of next month’s Tests against the USA and Canada due to a new physical setback.

Tuilagi has played three games for Sale after returning from an Achilles injury in September, but suffered a slight hamstring strain in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter.

The 30-year-old has been removed from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad, which is preparing for Sunday’s ‘A’ international against Scotland, following a review by the Sharks.

Tuilagi was added to the list of senior players who were stood down for the Tests at Twickenham on July 4 and July 10 rather than risking his fitness.

Jones has given George Ford, Jonny May, Ben Youngs, and Mark Wilson the summer off in order to find the next generation of England players, with 22 uncapped players in his team.

The 12-strong group provided to the British and Irish Lions for their summer tour to South Africa is also missing.

Fraser Dingwall of Northampton has been called up to replace Tuilagi and will be seeking to make an impression ahead of the Scotland ‘A’ visit to Welford Road on Friday.

Tuilagi spent his whole career in Leicester until moving to Sale during the first coronavirus lockout last year, concluding the 2019-20 season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The muscular centre has played a key role in some of England’s best victories, but a series of devastating chest, knee, groin, Achilles, and hamstring ailments have limited his international career.

Jones’ objective will be to ensure that his most damaging asset is fit for France 2023, having made just one Test appearance as a replacement between 2014 and 2018. After excelling at the 2019 World Cup, Jones’ goal will be to ensure that his most destructive asset is fit for France 2023.