Following his job at Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard may make Liverpool millions in the January transfer window.

Steven Gerrard has had to dig his heels in to keep Ryan Kent at Ibrox after twice fighting to get him from Liverpool, first on loan in 2018 and then permanently in the summer of 2019.

But, after taking over Aston Villa, might the Rangers manager be the man to entice the 24-year-old back south of the border?

According to recent sources, he could be.

Kent has been linked with a return to England in recent months, with Gerrard stating that Marcelo Bielsa’s team had an offer for the winger rejected at the start of last season.

In August 2020, when asked about Kent’s future, the Liverpool icon commented: “The message for sure is “hands off,” he said.

“Ryan is a player who we much admire here. He’s a guy we’ve watched develop at Liverpool for a long time before bringing him here on loan, where he performed admirably.

“We went out and bought Ryan and showed a lot of faith in him, and he’s improving very, very quickly here,” Steven Gerrard says of the Aston Villa backroom staff. He’s in a terrific spot and is a player we’d like to maintain.

“However, we have had communication from Leeds, and an initial bid has been roundly rejected.”

Leeds were reported to be rekindling their interest earlier this year, reportedly planning a £15 million approach, however Kent remained tight-lipped on a possible summer departure while speaking before Rangers’ triumph over Celtic.

In May, he told Sky Sports, “It’s all about playing in the moment.” “It’s good to be linked with other large clubs, but you have to recognize your responsibility to your current position.”

“As long as I’m at Rangers, I’ll give everything I’ve got.”

I adore this town because it has given me so much, so as long as I’m here, my thoughts are completely on the Rangers.”

But now that his manager has decided it’s time for him to try his hand in the Premier League, could Kent follow suit, with Gerrard’s ‘hands off’ warning being a case of not being able to keep?

