Following his historic victory over Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao says, “Boxing Is In Good Hands.”

Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, was among the thousands who watched as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez knocked out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to unify the super middleweight division’s major belts.

The retired Filipino boxer, like most boxing personalities, congratulated Alvarez on his triumph, saying that the sport is “in excellent hands” with the Mexican pound-for-pound king.

“Congratulations to Canelo Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king, on becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion in history.” Plant put up a valiant effort, but Canelo is simply superior. On his official Twitter account, he wrote, “Boxing is in wonderful hands.”

Alvarez joined a select group of champions. He is the only boxer to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC titles at the same time, joining Bernard Hopkins, Jermaine Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

Now it’s up to Alvarez to see who he’ll face next.

Former world champion Shawn Porter’s father, Kenny Porter, named two fighters that could give the Mexican a run for his money: Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.

Porter told Fight Hype, “Charlo.” “Benavidez is a terrific fighter as well, but Charlo is the first name that comes to mind.” But for the time being, Alvarez will cherish his recent victory over Plant. In January of next year, he’ll meet with longtime coach Eddy Reynoso to compile a shortlist of potential opponents.