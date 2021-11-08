Following his hiring at Newcastle, Michael Edwards may be able to add to his £40 million worth of transactions.

A new manager has been introduced to the Premier League’s ranks, and he may be able to aid Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has been selected as Newcastle United’s successor to Steve Bruce in the St James’ Park hotseat.

“Newcastle United is thrilled to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a deal until summer 2024,” Newcastle declared in a statement released just an hour ago.

The Toon Army is now owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the remaining 20% split evenly between Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers investment fund.

Newcastle’s takeover, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is “like the Super League for one club,” and he expects the Magpies to be a dominant force in world football for decades to come.

Newcastle will almost certainly back their new manager in future transfer windows now that Howe is in charge.

Howe and Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards have a long history together, stretching back to their days at Portsmouth.

When Howe was wounded and began working closely with Edwards, who was then a performance analyst, the two built a bond, according to reports.

And that’s before we get to the £40 million worth of transfers.

In two periods as manager of Bournemouth, Howe oversaw 457 games, guiding the club from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons.

Liverpool didn’t truly start doing business with Bournemouth until they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015.

Edwards was appointed as Liverpool’s sporting director in November 2016, just months after signing two major contracts with Bournemouth.

In the summer of 2016, Klopp’s first large transfer window as Liverpool manager, he brought in a slew of new players.

That summer, Sadio Mane, Gini Wijnaldum, Ragnar Klavan, Loris Karius, and Joel Matip (for free) were all signed.

The sales of two players to Bournemouth helped fund those deals. For a combined fee of £25 million, Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith were sold to the Cherries.

Liverpool traded forward Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth for £19 million in January 2019, with the possibility of future add-ons.

And a few more. “The summary has come to an end.”