Following his departure from the Tottenham Hotspur academy, a Tottenham player takes a swipe at Liverpool.

After scoring twice against Barry Lewtas’ Under-23s team over the weekend, former Liverpool Academy hopeful Alfie Devine has taken a swipe at the Reds.

Devine, who now plays for Tottenham Hotspur, was released by Liverpool when he was 11 years old and joined Wigan’s development system.

The 17-year-old midfielder was scooped up by Spurs for £300,000 last summer as Wigan went into administration after excelling for the Latics.

Devine made history as the Lilywhites’ youngest player in a senior game earlier this year when he played against Marine in an FA Cup match.

The teenager, who is currently part of Tottenham’s Academy system, scored both goals for Tottenham’s Under-23s in a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Kaide Gordon gave the Reds an early lead, but Devine equalized before halftime, then scored the game-winning goal nine minutes later.

On Instagram, the Warrington-born midfielder mocked the Reds’ decision to release him as a youngster in response to his performance.

He wrote, “It always comes back to bother them… two goals.”

Devine has already scored three goals in four Premier League 2 outings for Spurs this season, continuing his strong start to the season.

Following Saturday’s loss, Liverpool’s Under-23s are presently in seventh place in the league table, with Tottenham in fifth.