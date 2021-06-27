Following his departure from Everton, Callum Connolly has joined Blackpool.

Following his departure from Everton, Blackpool have signed Callum Connolly on a two-year agreement.

Last season, the 23-year-old spent several loan periods away from Goodison Park, the most recent of which was at Sky Bet League One Fleetwood.

The Seasiders have the option to extend Connolly’s contract for another year, and manager Neil Critchley said on the club’s website: “Callum is a player I’ve respected for a long time.”

“He’s ambitious, wants to push himself, and possesses the qualities, character, and values that we respect here at Blackpool. He’s already played Championship football on loan with a number of clubs and now wants a permanent place to call his own.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome him to the club. His greatest years are yet to come, and we’re excited to work with him and help him continue to develop and improve his game.”