Following Harry Kane’s England investigation, Gareth Southgate makes Dominic Calvert-admission. Lewin’s

Gareth Southgate has spoken out about Dominic Calvert-status Lewin’s as captain Harry Kane’s understudy in the England camp.

The 24-year-old had a fantastic season for Everton, netting 21 goals in 39 games, but despite a promising start to his international career, scoring four goals in ten Three Lions matches, he has only been called up as a last-minute substitute against Croatia at Euro 2020.

Kane has had a difficult tournament and was withdrawn early against both Croatia and Scotland after making just a minor impression. On both instances, Southgate chose Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford off the bench over Kane.

And, in justifying his decision, England manager Gareth Southgate reaffirmed his faith in his captain while clarifying Calvert-place Lewin’s in the group.

Southgate told reporters, “I’m convinced Harry is going to play for us and is going to have a major effect [tonight], so I’m not worried about that.”

“Are we happy to have Dominic on our squad?” says the coach. Without a doubt. He’s a really excellent centre-forward who had an impression for us in the Autumn, so it’s fantastic to have him and Marcus in the team who can play as nines.

“They are aware of the difficulty they face with Harry. Obviously, Marcus can play wide, but they recognize who our greatest number nine is, as well as Harry’s scoring pedigree and the importance of Harry’s standing and role to the team.”