Following Everton’s entry to the Champions League, Thomas Frank makes a spending point.

After his side’s “huge” win over Everton on Sunday, Thomas Frank has emphasized the essential perspective he wants to focus on.

Brentford beat Chelsea 1-0 at home this weekend due to a penalty from Ivan Toney in the first half.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, had another dreadful afternoon, finishing second-best once again and going seven Premier League games without a win.

With their win over Everton, the Bees were able to snap their own bad run of form, and their boss was quick to applaud his players for their efforts.

“Yeah, I’m really satisfied with the result,” Frank said in his post-match press conference. A huge win, a huge triumph.

“I believe we had a strong first half and deserved to be in front.” Everton were a little more on the ball in the second half without damaging us.

“Of course, I would have preferred for us to be more on the ball, but keep in mind that we are a freshly promoted club playing against Everton, who have made significant investments in the last three or four years.”

“They have a tremendous goal to get into the top eight and play Champions League games in the future.” In a close game, we’re winning 1-0.

“Yes, it could have been a tie, but it could have also been a winner.” There have been numerous occasions this season when we could have won but were forced to settle for a draw.

“I think we came back to the solid defensive approach we had in the first seven games.” The emphasis was on remaining aggressive and pressing high.” Everton improved after the interval and created half-chances, but Brentford had the best of the first half.

Despite having a territorial edge for the whole of the 45-minute half, the visitors were unable to create a clear-cut chance at goal.

Frank acknowledged that the Blues pushed his team further back than he would prefer, but he was pleased with how his players responded.

“I usually like to defend further up the pitch if at all feasible!” he continued.

