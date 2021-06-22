Following Denmark’s defeat by Russia, Kasper Hjulmand gives respect to the team’s passion.

After Denmark overcame Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen to go to the Euro 2020 round of 16, coach Kasper Hjulmand praised his players’ team spirit.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s breathtaking 38th-minute strike and Yussuf Poulsen’s score just before the hour mark gave the Danes a 2-0 lead.

Russia responded with a penalty from Artem Dzyuba in the 70th minute, before Andreas Christensen’s 79th-minute strike and Joakim Maehle’s three-minute strike sealed a thumping win for the hosts in front of an ecstatic Parken Stadium crowd.

In combination with Belgium’s 2-0 win over Finland, Hjulmand’s team finished second in Group B, putting them in a match against Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Denmark’s emotional campaign at the tournament has taken a turn for the better after losing their first two matches, both at the same site, following the shock of player Christian Eriksen’s heart arrest in their opener against Finland.

“What a night,” Hjulmand exclaimed in his post-match press conference on Monday. We were hoping for a magical evening in Parken.

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped us and given us so much affection. I don’t believe it would have been feasible without everyone’s help. I could tell it had an impact on the players, so thank you so much for your help. It means a great deal to us.

“The players’ motivation, team spirit, and friendship were incredible. We played three games at a high level, and our guys are the ones who deserve it. I’m not sure how they managed to recover from what they went through, so kudos to the boys, and thank you so much for the support we’ve received from the entire country of Denmark.

“I have to say, the camaraderie and team spirit we had, as well as how everyone contributed, was incredible.

“It’s difficult to put into words what this team has gone through over the last four weeks. Every step of the way, we’re thinking about Christian.”

He was asked how he was doing. (This is a brief piece.)