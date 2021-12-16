Following Covid-19 testing, three Liverpool players have been ruled out of the visit of Newcastle United.

A probable positive coronavirus test has been returned by Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones.

The three players will all be unavailable for tonight’s Premier League match at Anfield against Newcastle United.

The Reds have decided not to seek for the game to be rescheduled because they do not believe there is currently a “outbreak” in the first-team environment.

As the omicron strain of covid spreads across the country, a number of games in England have been canceled in recent days.

Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones have all returned results that are suspected to be positive. They’re all quarantined pending the results of more tests to see if they’ve contracted the virus.

On Thursday, the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s senior team, including the first-team players and coaching staff, were re-tested, with all of them returning a negative result.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara are among the Liverpool players who have missed games due to a positive coronavirus test.

The Reds are currently planning a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Klopp holding his regular pre-match press conference on Friday.