Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the following.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken up about his feelings following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Everton last month, claiming that the two had exchanged text messages since the Italian’s surprise return to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s return to the Bernabeu to replace Zinedine Zidane was a surprise, with the Blues only recently appointing Rafa Benitez as a replacement.

And the striker, who is currently representing England at Euro 2020, admitted that the great manager’s decision to leave Everton surprised him, but thanked him for everything he had done for him during his time at Goodison.

Calvert-Lewin told reporters, “It came as a surprise, but I wouldn’t say it’s been a distraction.” “It happened a few weeks ago, and it hasn’t been on my mind much since then.

“I sent Carlo a note thanking him for everything he’d done for me, and he responded, which is how football works. Something is one way one minute and another the next.

“It was a personal chat, so I probably won’t publish that information (Ancelotti said), but he was just wishing me well.”

“Carlo was extremely good for me, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play under him with his experience,” he concluded.

“The most important thing Carlo said to me when he came in was to just be more focused on becoming a center-forward.

“I used to run here, there, and everywhere, doing too much outside of the box, so he set us up in a style that suited me and allowed me to be in better scoring positions.

“I believe it is also a matter of age and experience. I was 22 or 23 years old when he came in, and I’m now 24. It’s been a moment of coming together for me at that age, with the experience I’ve had.”