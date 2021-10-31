Following Brighton’s comeback, Graham Potter makes a ‘odd’ Liverpool admission.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter believes his players were “fantastic” in their comeback against Liverpool.

However, the Seagulls manager concedes that Sadio Mane’s disallowed goal was the game-changer as the visitors clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool had taken a commanding lead thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, and Mane thought he had added a second when he charged down goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s attempted clearance.

After Enock Mwepu drew a goal back for Brighton shortly before half-time, Leandro Trossard struck with 25 minutes remaining to secure a merited point.

“Of course, we probably survived the disallowed goal, and it gives us a chance to keep playing,” Potter remarked.

“At that time, we were still living.” Going into halftime with a 2-1 lead rather than a 3-0 lead was significant, and it altered the game substantially.

“It was an odd opening 24 minutes because I believed we had a couple of chances and then they scored with theirs.”

“It appeared that we were in for a difficult afternoon.

“However, you must give credit to the players, who were outstanding.” The answer was really positive.

“Our players shown the fortitude, quality, and energy that is required in this environment.

“Our second-half performance was outstanding.” I felt it was a terrific game, and I truly believe it was. Football is a fantastic sport. It’s a great opportunity for us.”