Following an injury update, Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s strategy.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed his Champions League team selection, confirming that the Reds have dodged any new injury issues.

Despite the fact that the Reds had already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, Klopp refused to make wholesale changes for Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph over Porto at Anfield.

Liverpool only made four changes to their starting lineup in the second half, but Klopp made full use of his five substitution options.

“Absolutely that was the plan,” he answered when asked if preserving rhythm was part of his thinking.

“We had a lot on our minds – who had returned from injury, who had played a lot of games, and who needed to relax.”

“No one felt like they needed to relax for this game.” They’re used to playing Saturday and Wednesday and are quite pleased with it.

“It’s just the number of games that are coming up.” We need them all to be in sync, which is why the lineup made sense.

“It worked out fantastically.” Nobody was hurt in the process. Everything appears to be in order.” Seven minutes after half-time, Thiago Alcantara set Liverpool on their way with a superb 25-yard effort, before Mohamed Salah’s 17th goal of the season secured Liverpool’s fifth win in the league this season.

“We had bigger chances in the game than that,” Klopp said of the opener. “But we scored that circumstance because it was just an incredible goal.”

“I see Thiago in training and he has the technique to accomplish it, but even with that technique, he doesn’t launch such a thunderball on a regular basis.”

“To be honest, it came at a good time; we needed it.” “Wonderful goal.” After getting booked, James Milner, who made his recovery from a hamstring injury as a late substitution, will miss the last group game against AC Milan in a fortnight due to suspension.