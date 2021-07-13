Following a second loss to Australia, USA Basketball’s head coach expressed his displeasure at a post-game press conference.

The US was defeated by yet another team, this time Australia.

It’s unusual for Team USA to lose back-to-back games, so the disappointment is understandable.

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich appeared to take offense to inquiries about the game after his team’s 91-83 loss to Australia in an exhibition game.

Following that, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs and Joe Vardon of The Athletic had a heated exchange.

Blowouts, according to Popovich, are less common at the top level of international competition.

Vardon was referring to Team USA’s high average margin of victory when using NBA players.

It was unclear what had irritated Popovich. Vardon appeared to be referring to average winning margins in the past, when the US had blown out the competition by large scores.

The 1992 USA Dream Team, which won by over 44 points on average during the Summer Games, is proof of this.

After the United States’ loss to Australia, Pop had this conversation with a reporter.

pic.twitter.com/zahi2nDElI (via @JeffGSpursZone)

However, other countries made significant progress in the years afterward–ironically, because the NBA was instrumental in expanding the game globally.

Regardless, the United States has found a way to stand alone. Most people’s primary concern right now is that the Americans have lost back-to-back games despite having elite players like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Draymond Green.

Popovich’s conversation was heated, and it could have been a case of the 72-year-old NBA champion coach being irritated.

With time on their hands, all Team USA can do now is learn from their faults, which Popovich highlighted when they surrendered to Nigeria before losing to Australia.

“It doesn’t matter if we don’t learn from it. For us, it could be the most crucial aspect of the event…. We are expected to win every game. That puts you under a lot of strain. I felt they did a terrific job of not getting down, not blaming anyone, and just playing for a new bunch in difficult circumstances. Popovich told the Washington Post, “That will go a long way.”

It might be a wake-up call for Team USA after two rare back-to-back losses.