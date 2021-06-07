Following a period of self-isolation, John Fleck is uncertain for Scotland’s opening.

Following his period of self-isolation, Steve Clarke concedes that John Fleck will be a “long shot” to make Scotland’s Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic.

Before the Scots went from their training base in Spain to Portugal last week for a 2-2 friendly draw against the Netherlands, the Sheffield United midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined.

As a precaution, David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, and Che Adams were left in Spain, but all returned and played some part in the final warm-up game, a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in the SEC.