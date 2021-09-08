Following a double blow, the former Liverpool goalkeeper is expected to debut for Man City.

Scott Carson, a former Liverpool goalkeeper, is expected to start for Manchester City against Leicester City this weekend.

Carson made his City debut at St. James’ Park at the close of last season, when Pep Guardiola’s side faced Newcastle United.

However, the former England international is likely to make his second City start after FIFA notified the Etihad club, like Liverpool, that their Brazilian players are unable to play this weekend.

Because the Brazilian Football Association has requested FIFA to implement a five-day rule, eight Premier League players will be unavailable this weekend.

City and Liverpool are two of five Premier League clubs poised to be affected by the move, which will also affect Chelsea and Manchester United in the Champions League next week.

The Reds will be without Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino for their match against Leeds United at Elland Road, while the hosts will be without Raphinha.

Because Ederson is unavailable to participate and Zack Steffen has already tested positive for Covid-19 while on international service with the United States national team, Carson is expected to start.

Gabriel Jesus, a City forward, will also miss the game at the King Power Stadium, while Fred, a United midfielder, will miss both the game against Newcastle United and the Champions League trip to Young Boys on Tuesday.

Thiago Silva will also miss Chelsea’s games against Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg.

Carson joined Liverpool from Leeds as a teenager in January 2005, and following three loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, and Aston Villa, he joined West Brom in 2008.

The shot-stopper spent two years with Bursaspor in Turkey before returning to England in 2013 to join Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County two years later.

Carson joined City on a season-long loan during the 2019 summer transfer window after making more than 150 appearances for the Rams, before joining the club permanently two years later.