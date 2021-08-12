Following a change in Premier League rules, a Liverpool record-breaker may be able to help FSG solve their transfer conundrum.

Since breaking into the limelight with Liverpool, Ben Woodburn’s star has waned a little.

After scoring in a League Cup tie against Leeds United in November 2016, after catching the eye during the previous pre-season, he made nine appearances during his breakthrough season at Anfield and was handed his Wales international debut the following September, marking the occasion with the winning goal.

However, the 21-year-career old’s has not gone as planned since then.

He would have appeared to be a shoo-in for international duty had Wales qualified for a major tournament at the time, but his halted progress meant he was far from Rob Page’s Euro 2020 selection this summer.

To be fair, the child has had a string of bad luck over the last three years.

After making just two appearances for Liverpool the previous season, he was sent out on loan to Sheffield United for the 2018/19 season. He struggled to find playing time at Bramall Lane, and his loan was cut short midway through the season due to an ankle injury.

When he was on loan with Oxford United, he broke both of his feet in separate incidents, which slowed him down even more the following season, while contracting coronavirus while on loan at Blackpool last season limited his opportunities and led the Tangerines to decide not to extend the loan when it expired in January.

With only a year left on his current deal, Woodburn was expected to leave Liverpool this summer, his Reds career seemingly over after failing to live up to his early promise.

He may, however, be set to receive an unexpected respite.

The versatile forward has been one of Liverpool’s surprise highlights of pre-season, impressing whenever he comes off the bench, catching the eye in particular during an hour-long outing against Osasuna on Monday night, while his performances in training have continued to impress coaches since his return to the first team in March.

While the Reds are open to genuine offers for Woodburn, assistant manager Pep Lijnders is certain that he can still play a part at the club.

