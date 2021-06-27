Flynn Clarke, an 18-year-old midfielder from Peterborough, has joined Norwich City.

Last season, the 18-year-old made 11 senior games for Posh, who were promoted from League One.

Clarke will “first form part of the club’s development and academy setup,” according to Norwich.

“This is a fantastic club, and I am incredibly happy to sign here,” he said on the Canaries’ website. I’m completely ecstatic.

“Norwich has a good reputation for working with their younger players. They strive to pave a way for them, which really caught my attention and opened my eyes.

“Considering the club’s recent promotion to the Premier League, it’s a no-brainer for me.

“I’d like to break into the senior team,” says the player. I’d like to demonstrate my abilities to all of the fans, staff, and players in the area, and hopefully earn a shirt.”