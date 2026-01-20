Flyers Halt Losing Streak with Konecny’s Shorthanded Heroics in Vegas

The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game skid with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night, snapping the home team’s seven-game winning streak in the process. The game was defined by a pair of breakaway goals from Travis Konecny, who delivered both of Philadelphia’s goals and played a pivotal role in their much-needed triumph at T-Mobile Arena.

Power Play Struggles for Vegas

Despite dominating the first period and generating 23 shot attempts, including 13 scoring chances, Vegas could not capitalize on the Flyers’ penalty troubles. Philadelphia, which had been plagued by poor special teams play during its losing streak, limited Vegas to just one power-play goal on seven opportunities. The Golden Knights’ power play, ranked fourth in the league, struggled to find its rhythm, with head coach Bruce Cassidy admitting the team was too casual at times. “We were trying to get it to the net and crowd the net a little more, but we couldn’t do that consistently,” he said.

The Flyers took the lead early in the first period when Konecny intercepted a pass from Tomas Hertl, racing down the ice to beat Vegas goalie Adin Hill with a sharp wrist shot at 3:46. That goal was his 16th of the season and set the tone for the rest of the game. Despite multiple opportunities for the Golden Knights, the Flyers held firm, with Samuel Ersson, who had struggled in recent outings, delivering a standout performance between the pipes. Ersson stopped 24 of 25 shots, including a series of crucial saves late in the game to preserve the win.

Vegas responded late in the second period with a power-play goal from Tomas Hertl, his 20th of the season. The goal, assisted by Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, sent the teams into the locker room tied 1-1. Despite this, Philadelphia’s penalty kill, which had been inconsistent during the losing streak, rose to the occasion and shut down most of Vegas’ power-play chances.

Late Heroics from Konecny

The decisive moment came midway through the third period. With Vegas on its fifth power play of the game, Konecny intercepted a pass from Jack Eichel and streaked down the ice for a breakaway, firing a shorthanded wrist shot past Hill at 7:22 to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead. The goal marked Konecny’s 11th career shorthanded goal and his 30th multi-goal game.

The Golden Knights pressed hard in the closing minutes, pulling Hill for an extra attacker and earning a 6-on-4 advantage after an Owen Tippett penalty. However, Ersson stood tall, making three key saves, including one on Pavel Dorofeyev’s shot that clanged off the post as time expired.

This was also the first game for the Golden Knights since acquiring defenseman Rasmus Andersson from Calgary. However, Andersson was unable to debut due to visa issues. With the loss, Vegas now heads out on the road for back-to-back games against Boston and Toronto.

For Philadelphia, the win marks a significant confidence boost as the team continues its Western Conference road trip. With timely goaltending and opportunistic scoring, the Flyers have shown they are capable of competing with some of the league’s top teams.