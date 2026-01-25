Flyers End Avalanche’s Home Streak with 7-3 Rout in Denver

In a stunning turn of events, the Philadelphia Flyers stunned the Colorado Avalanche with a 7-3 victory at Ball Arena on January 23, 2026, snapping Colorado’s formidable home dominance and finishing their road trip with an unexpected flourish. Despite a recent rough patch, including a heartbreaking overtime loss to Utah, the Flyers delivered a season-high offensive performance, powered by a hat trick from Owen Tippett and a stellar goaltending effort from Sam Ersson.

Entering the contest, the Avalanche boasted a near-unbeaten 20-1-4 home record and the NHL’s most formidable defense. Colorado’s reputation as a fast, structured team had made them nearly invincible at home, where they allowed a league-low 2.08 goals per game. The Flyers, in contrast, had been struggling to find consistency and were searching for their first win on a three-game road trip.

Despite being outshot 14-1 in the opening period, the Flyers seized an early lead. Goaltender Sam Ersson, making his third consecutive start, was exceptional, turning away 17 shots in the first frame. On just their second shot of the night, Tippett opened the scoring with a precise shot past Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, assisted by Denver Barkey and Cam York. Moments later, a power play opportunity saw Barkey score his second goal of the season, extending the Flyers’ lead to 2-0 by the first intermission.

Flyers’ Early Lead Holds Firm Amid Avalanche Response

The Avalanche came out strong in the second period. Parker Kelly got them on the board early, narrowing the lead to 2-1. A few minutes later, Nathan MacKinnon, despite his recent scoring slump, assisted on Victor Olofsson’s tying goal. The Flyers wasted no time, however, regaining the lead as Bobby Brink netted his 13th of the season. Not to be outdone, Cale Makar of Colorado leveled the score again, making it 3-3. In a frenetic span of less than five minutes, both teams traded blows in what became an exhilarating period.

With the score tied at three, the third period started with palpable tension. The Flyers quickly regained the upper hand. Tippett, who had already scored once, added another goal on a rush, assisted by Sean Couturier. The Flyers now led 4-3. Less than two minutes later, Garnet Hathaway passed to Emil Andrae, whose shot was redirected by Matvei Michkov, giving the Flyers a 5-3 advantage.

The Flyers’ offensive onslaught continued as they capitalized on a short-handed opportunity. Tippett forced a turnover, skated in alone, and completed his hat trick, sending the Flyers’ bench into a frenzy. His third goal of the night, and 18th of the season, gave Philadelphia a commanding 6-3 lead. Colorado, desperate to rally, pulled their goalie with over five minutes remaining, but Michkov added a final tally into the empty net, sealing the 7-3 victory.

Ersson’s performance in net was crucial, finishing with 32 saves on 35 shots. His ability to hold off Colorado’s early barrage allowed the Flyers to build their confidence and execute their offensive strategy. The Flyers’ quick transitions and precise attack overwhelmed Colorado’s usually solid defense, a team that had dominated at home all season.

While goals from Kelly, Olofsson, and Makar kept Colorado in the game, their defensive lapses proved costly. Blackwood, making his return from injury, struggled to contain Philadelphia’s relentless offense, while Colorado’s overall structure faltered under pressure. The loss marked just the second regulation defeat for the Avalanche on their home ice this season.

Looking ahead, the Flyers will return home to face the New York Islanders on January 26, hoping to build on their momentum. For Colorado, the loss offers a chance to regroup and correct the defensive mistakes that allowed the Flyers to seize control. As the season progresses, both teams will look to learn from this thrilling and unexpected clash that delivered plenty of drama and surprises.