Floyd Mayweather’s former sparring partner spills the beans on his KO prowess.

There have been numerous stories about Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s relentlessness in the gym. Another one was recently shared by a former sparring buddy.

Many people dispute Mayweather’s knockout power despite his 50-0 professional boxing record. With only 27 KO victories under his belt, the self-proclaimed “TBE” (the best ever) will have a difficult time convincing boxing fans that he possesses some lethal power in his hands.

However, super welterweight boxer Ashley Theophane, Mayweather’s former sparring partner, isn’t one of them, claiming to have seen the unbeaten boxer drop opponents face-first to the canvas.

Sparring with Mayweather was “great,” although Theophane admitted that he used to avoid “Money” because “a lot” of his sparring colleagues were getting KO’d at the time.

“It was a lot of fun sparring Floyd,” Theophane recently told Fred Talks Fighting. “Before I signed with Mayweather Promotions, I really requested a spar with Floyd. So I’d beg to spar with him, and they’d tell me to call.” “So I was like, dammit, I don’t want to spar him now because now that I’m telling him I don’t want to spar him, he’s like, ‘Oh you ain’t as good as I thought,'” he went on. “And he was like, rushing through a bunch of these people at the moment, and a lot of them got KO’ed and things.” ‘Oh dammit dude, I’m next,’ I thought. “A lot of guys who got into the ring with Floyd [were]afraid,” Theophane remarked. “It’s simply that they’ve got their nerves and whatnot.” This wasn’t the first time Mayweather had been accused of abusing people in the gym. Dmitry Salita, a former welterweight champion who used to train with Mayweather, remembered what happened to a “heavyweight” boxer who came to the gym looking for a big boxing bout a few years back.

Mayweather, according to Salita, heard the guy and requested his aide Leonard Ellerbe to get his gear “from the car” as he was about to accept the challenge. The challenger was dropped by Mayweather shortly after the fight began.

“This heavyweight walks into the gym and says, ‘I want to get some boxing.’ Salita recounted, “And he was just spewing a lot of garbage.”

He said, "Floyd was like, 'Leonard, get my stuff from the car!'" "Floyd went into the ring with him for 30 seconds, did his shoulder roll, and.