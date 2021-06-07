Floyd Mayweather says he won’t return to boxing after his fight with Logan Paul: “I’m never coming back.”

After beating YouTube celebrity Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in Miami on Sunday night, Floyd Mayweather has ruled out a return to professional boxing, saying he will “never come back.”

Mayweather, a five-time world champion, retired with a perfect 50-0 record after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Before returning to the ring in July 2009, the 44-year-old retired in 2007 after stopping Britain’s Ricky Hatton in ten rounds to retain the WBC and The Ring welterweight crowns.

After defeating Andre Bechamp in 2015, Mayweather retired for the second time.