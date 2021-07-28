Florence Griffith Joyner’s records could be shattered in Tokyo, according to her husband.

The late athlete’s husband, Al Joyner, told the Associated Press that Florence Griffith Joyner’s Olympic records could be beaten in Tokyo.

For 33 years, sprinters have been attempting to break Flo-world Jo’s records. Current challengers, many of whom were not even alive during Flo Jo’s reign, continue to move closer to her world-record times in the 100 meters (10.49 seconds) and 200 meters (20.49 seconds) (21.34).

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a Jamaican sprinter known as “the Mommy Rocker,” could break the record. When she ran 10.63 seconds in June, she became the second-fastest woman in history. Elaine Thompson-Herah, a teammate, ran a 10.71 in July, while Sha’Carr Richardson ran a 10.72 in April. On September 24, 1988, Joyner set an Olympic record of 10.62 seconds.

Joyner said he wouldn’t be shocked if the records were broken shortly, perhaps at the Tokyo Olympics in the following two weeks. And if not now, then possibly by 2024, when everyone will be in Paris for the Olympics.

All of this, according to Joyner, would not disturb Flo-Jo in the least.

“I recall her telling me once, ‘I never want anyone to be like me.’ I want them to leave a bigger mark than I did,’ Joyner added. “That had always been her ambition.”

Of course, there have been many who have questioned the records’ veracity.

When she set them, the times were mind-boggling, as was the fact that no one had come close.

In the past three decades, 14 seconds of either mark has often resulted in not-so-subtle commentary on social media and elsewhere. The 100th record was set on a windy day in Indianapolis, but it was ruled legitimate by officials. While Flo-record Jo’s has remained unbroken, the men’s record has been dropped a dozen times since 1988, to the current 9.58 set by Usain Bolt in 2009.

There’s also the specter of doping during that period in track and field. The inevitable cycle of allegations returned this year, with fast times in the United States and Jamaica bringing Flo-previous Jo’s markings back into the spotlight. Holly Robinson Peete, a family friend and actor, attempted to shut it down.

Peete wrote on Twitter, “Her funeral was one of the saddest, most devastating days I’ve ever encountered.” “Sooo—how are you? This is a condensed version of the information.