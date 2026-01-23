Fleetwood Suggests Molinari as Potential Ryder Cup Captain Replacement

Tommy Fleetwood has tipped Francesco Molinari as a strong candidate to succeed Luke Donald as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, should Donald decide not to pursue a third term. Despite back-to-back victories in Rome and New York, Donald has yet to confirm whether he will lead the team again for the 2027 event at Adare Manor.

Potential Successors in the Spotlight

As discussions about Donald’s future continue, Fleetwood expressed his belief that Molinari, alongside Justin Rose, is well-placed to take the helm of Team Europe. While Rose has suggested he wants to continue playing, Molinari’s experience as a key player and vice-captain in previous Ryder Cups makes him a logical choice, according to Fleetwood.

Molinari’s impressive Ryder Cup resume includes three victories from three appearances, with a perfect 5-0 record in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris. The pair of Fleetwood and Molinari, famously dubbed “Moliwood,” teamed up for a memorable run in that event. Fleetwood noted Molinari’s respect among his peers and his solid track record as a player would stand him in good stead for the captaincy role.

Fleetwood added, “I think Francesco’s accomplishments and respect from the players make him a strong contender for captain. Whether it’s Luke or anyone else, Europe has an amazing blueprint for future captains, and I’m confident we’ll be in good hands.”

However, Fleetwood quipped that Rose may not be in line for a leadership role just yet, humorously remarking that Rose could still be playing in Ryder Cups well into his 100s. The Southport native emphasized that Team Europe has a deep pool of talent ready for future leadership positions.

The Bryson DeChambeau Incident

Fleetwood also weighed in on the infamous incident during the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage, when Bryson DeChambeau clashed with Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari. The row began when Rose asked DeChambeau’s caddy to step aside while lining up a putt, leading to a brief altercation. Fleetwood, who was present at the scene, felt the situation was overblown, clarifying that it was simply an intense moment.

“Justin wanted his space, and that’s understandable,” Fleetwood explained. “He apologized straight away, and that was the end of it. Some people wanted to make it bigger than it was, but it was a minor issue that was resolved quickly.”

Fleetwood’s Award and Future Aspirations

Despite the controversy surrounding the event, Fleetwood earned the prestigious Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for sportsmanship, an accolade he didn’t expect but was honored to receive. He noted that his ultimate goal is to win the Ryder Cup, but he takes pride in being recognized for good conduct on and off the course.

“The Ryder Cup is the ultimate, and I try to play in a way that I would respect if I were an opponent,” Fleetwood said. “To receive this award was a pleasant surprise, and it’s something I’ll cherish. It’s a nice thing to have at the end of the week.”