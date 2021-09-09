Flashpoint A Confederate General’s Statue from the United States has been removed from Richmond.

In Richmond, Virginia, the city that functioned as the capital of the pro-slavery South during the American Civil War, a towering statue of a Confederate officer that became a focal point of racial justice protests was dismantled Wednesday.

Hundreds of people celebrated as the bronze statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the deadly 1861-1865 struggle, was hoisted off its 40-foot (12-meter) granite pedestal.

As the 21-foot-tall statue was carefully lowered to the ground on straps to be taken away in pieces on a flatbed truck, the audience chanted, “Hey, hey, goodbye.”

As the statue was pried off its pedestal, which had been daubed with painted phrases such as “Black Lives Matter,” a municipal worker on a cherry picker waved his arms and pumped his fist in the air.

Muhammad Abdul-Rahman, a 56-year-old community organizer, was among those who cheered the removal of the statue, which has stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond for more than a century.

“It was built to show, to declare that the white man will be superior in all parts of life — culture, politics, economy, sports, and music,” Abdul-Rahman explained. “And its removal removes that stain from Virginia’s history, American history, and our city’s history.”

The huge sculpture of Lee riding on a horse, which was unveiled in 1890, is one of hundreds of Confederate monuments around the United States that are often seen as symbols of racism.

Following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota, the Lee statue became a gathering point for protests.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, termed the removal a “powerful moment.” He tweeted, “A symbol of injustice and pain has been gone at long last.”

The statue will be stored, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said he will “work with the community to determine its destiny.”

Richmond is a “diverse, open, and accepting city,” according to Mayor Levar Stoney, and “our symbols ought to represent this reality.”

Tensions over the fate of another Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence in August 2017, when a white nationalist drove his car into a throng of protesters, killing a woman.

The demonstrators had assembled to oppose white nationalists who were marching against the statue’s removal.

Afterward, then-president Donald Trump was chastised for saying that there were "many beautiful people on both sides."