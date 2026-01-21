FKF and Azam Issue Crackdown on Illegal Streamers, Threaten Legal Action

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and its broadcast partner, Azam Media, have launched a hard-hitting crackdown on illegal streaming of FKF Premier League matches. In a bold move to protect its lucrative rights deal, the two organizations have warned that fans and bloggers who stream matches on platforms like TikTok and Facebook face hefty fines and even jail time.

Protecting the League’s Revenue

FKF President Hussein Mohamed expressed frustration over the growing problem of pirated streams, which he says are draining funds from the league and its clubs. While stadiums such as Nyayo and Kasarani see improved attendance, a significant portion of the audience is watching games through unauthorized smartphone streams. Mohamed emphasized that the issue was threatening the viability of the league’s multi-million shilling partnership with Azam Media, which has paid for exclusive broadcasting rights.

“We cannot eat likes and shares,” Mohamed stated during a press conference. “When you stream a match on your phone, you are stealing from clubs like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, and you are damaging the product.” The deal with Azam, valued at over KES 140 million annually, serves as a financial lifeline for Kenya’s top-flight clubs. However, viewership data suggests that for every fan watching the official Azam broadcast, three others are watching pirated versions. This undermines the value of the contract, putting its renewal at risk.

Technological Challenges and Legal Repercussions

FKF has uncovered the use of high-definition cameras disguised as personal smartphones to broadcast full matches to private Telegram groups and betting communities. To combat this, the federation has issued a stern warning to potential offenders: they will face prosecution under the Copyright Act and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which carry penalties of up to KES 5 million in fines or imprisonment.

While FKF pushes for stricter enforcement, the public has voiced its concerns. Fans argue that the paywall for official streams is too high for the average Kenyan, leaving them with few alternatives to follow the games. Some have pointed to the blackout of certain top-tier matches on free-to-air TV as a key factor driving the piracy issue.

In response, FKF has announced that match stewards and plainclothes police will now monitor crowds for “digital contraband.” Anyone caught filming matches will have their devices confiscated and will be handed over to the police. The crackdown mirrors similar efforts by global leagues like the English Premier League to protect broadcasting rights and revenue.

With enforcement often lax and data usage affordable in Kenya, the fight against illegal streams is expected to be an uphill battle. Nevertheless, FKF is determined to protect the financial integrity of the league, sending a clear message: if fans want to watch, they must pay for the privilege.