Five uncapped players have been named in Wales’ team for the summer Tests.

Wayne Pivac, Wales’ head coach, has picked five uncapped players in his team for the summer Test matches against Canada and Argentina.

The scarlet wing Ospreys prop Tom Rogers Gareth Thomas and Dragons lock Ben Carter are among the 34 players selected, with centre Jonathan Davies replacing Alun Wyn Jones as captain.

Jones, who will lead the British and Irish Lions in South Africa, will lead a 10-man Wales squad, with Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, and Taulupe Faletau also missing out.

On July 3, the Guinness Six Nations champions will meet Canada in Cardiff, followed by two further matches.