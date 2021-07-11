Five things to look out for as Everton beat Accrington Stanley in pre-season training.

On Saturday afternoon, Everton played their first game of the summer, defeating Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Finch Farm.

The Blues won courtesy to goals from Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, and Anthony Gordon in what was termed as a “training match” rather than a complete pre-season outing.

The game consisted of two 40-minute halves, hence it cannot be considered Rafa Benitez’s first full match in control of the club.

He’ll be thrilled, however, to see his new players win and gain some valuable minutes under their belts ahead of their journey to the United States for the Florida Cup at the end of the month.

Everton released a quick highlights package and a number of photos from Finch Farm after Saturday’s game, which was played behind closed doors.

And there are a few noteworthy aspects to observe from that footage.

It was a little tough to gauge the positions that each player was lined up in from Everton’s limited highlights released on Saturday evening.

In fact, it was difficult to figure out the Blues’ formation in either half of their match at Finch Farm.

However, one intriguing point to note occurred during the build-up to Tom Cannon’s first goal of the afternoon.

Alex Iwobi took up a central position before delivering a well-timed through ball behind the Accrington defence to the goalscorer.

It’s unclear whether the Nigerian international played in the “No.10” role throughout his time on the field, though the clip suggests that James Rodriguez was on the right side.

The 25-year-old appears to prefer playing in the center of the field to lining up on the flanks, and it will be interesting to see if Benitez can see him playing in that position in the future.

Even if it had simply been a training match, Jean-Philippe Gbamin would have welcomed the opportunity to play again.

On Saturday afternoon, the midfielder appeared in the second half of the encounter, which was technically his first football since April.

After overcoming a variety of long-term obstacles. The summary comes to a close.