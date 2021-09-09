Five things seen in Liverpool training as Jurgen Klopp gives a kid his first chance.

Liverpool is ramping up their training in preparation for their return to Premier League action this weekend.

The Reds return to domestic action on Sunday when they travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United.

Due to the first international break of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side, like the rest of the English top flight, has had a two-week vacation.

Following the return of many of his players from international duty, Klopp provided an injury report on his squad.

The players were photographed training for the first time since the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Thursday, and there was much to notice.

Here are some of the things we saw during Liverpool’s most recent training session.

Both Harvey Elliott and Virgil van Dijk have been cleared to play against Leeds on Sunday, according to Klopp.

Elliott was forced to withdraw from the England Under-21 squad due to injury, while Van Dijk appeared to injure his ankle when playing for the Netherlands.

Klopp, on the other hand, claims that the pair are fit to play against Leeds, and they have been photographed taking part in full squad training as a result.

Elliott was named to the starting lineups for the games against Burnley and Chelsea, while Van Dijk has started all three league games so far this season.

James Milner is one of the players who has been on the treatment table in recent weeks.

After picking up an injury in the opening day triumph over Norwich City, the 35-year-old has missed the following two games.

Klopp said before the training session that he didn’t know if Milner would play, but it now appears that he will.

Milner has been spotted in full training, giving Klopp a boost in the midfield ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Klopp is always looking for ways to incorporate young youngsters in training, and two were observed during the most recent session.

During preseason, Kaide Gordon made an impression and was photographed participating, and there was another player who many fans may not be familiar with.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner has been working with the first team after impressing for the Under-23s this season.

The 20-year-old had a trial with Portsmouth over the summer, and it was expected that the. “The summary has come to an end.”