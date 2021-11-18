Five things seen in Liverpool training as Arsenal’s midfielder’s absence causes anxiety.

Liverpool will face Arsenal at Anfield this weekend in Premier League play.

The Reds are back in action after the year’s final international break, and they’re gearing up to face Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

A major percentage of Liverpool’s squad has spent the last two weeks traveling around the world to represent their different countries in matches.

With a busy schedule ahead of them, Jurgen Klopp will be trying to keep any potential injuries to a minimum.

Liverpool has released new photos from their recent training session at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Here are some of the things we noticed that are worth mentioning ahead of Arsenal’s match on Saturday.

Fabinho was one of the players that was not visible in Liverpool’s training session photos posted on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, the 28-year-old was a part of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Argentina.

Fabinho and Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker, who was spotted at Kirkby on Thursday, both played the whole 90 minutes.

Given that Fabinho is an outfield player, Liverpool may have taken his time getting back into the swing of things rather than throwing him into full training mode.

However, his absence has generated questions from some fans, which Klopp may be able to answer at his news conference on Friday.

Both Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson have a chance to play against Arsenal, according to Klopp.

During the hiatus, both players suffered minor injuries while on international service with their respective countries.

On Thursday night, though, neither of the due were seen participating in training.

Both Robertson and Henderson were photographed training separately from the rest of the group earlier this week.

However, neither was seen participating in any type of outdoor training this time, putting their hopes of appearing over the weekend in jeopardy.

Tyler Morton, for example, will be hoping to break into the Liverpool first squad.

The 19-year-old has received plenty of well-deserved plaudits in his Carabao Cup appearances this season, and has been touted to be a. “The summary has come to an end.”