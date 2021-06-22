Five takeaways from England’s Euro 2020 victory over the Czech Republic

England defeated the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium thanks to Raheem Sterling’s first-half header.

Despite only scoring twice in all three games, the Three Lions top Group D and advance to the next round.

The Pennsylvania news agency examines what we learnt from yet another low-key performance.

Survivors of the ‘Group of Death’ are expected in England.

Despite some predicting that England would finish second and avoid a difficult round of 16 match, their narrow victory was enough to secure top spot in Group D.

Finishing first guarantees a return to Wembley in a week, where they will face the runners-up from Group F.

It might be France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary – with their final matches taking place tomorrow, England will find out who they will face in what could be a difficult tie in the next 24 hours.

Jack, the youngster

As Euro 2020 approaches, the call for Jack Grealish to play for England has only become louder.

In the Scotland draw, he came off the bench to considerable fanfare, but he was recalled to the starting line-up at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Aston Villa captain demonstrated his worth by crossing for Sterling to put England ahead, and it will be difficult for Gareth Southgate not to persist with the 25-year-old going forward – which may explain why he was replaced with 67 minutes remaining.

Kicks for teenagers

While there had been appeals for Grealish to play, Bukayo Saka’s inclusion in Southgate’s team was unexpected.

The 19-year-old had a strong season with Arsenal and starred in England’s warm-up victory over Austria.

He was chosen ahead of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and he rewarded Southgate’s faith with a brilliant display that could cause his manager problems in the knockout stages.

Kane is in even more anguish.

England might have made it out of their group. (This is a brief piece.)