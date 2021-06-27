Five summer recruits that should be on the wish list of Everton’s new manager.

When Everton names a new manager, he or she will be pushed into the middle of a crucial transfer window.

Summer plans for the Blues have been pushed to the back of many fans’ minds in the previous several weeks, following Carlo Ancelotti’s abrupt departure at the start of the month.

Since then, the search for a new manager has dominated headlines around Goodison Park, with Rafael Benitez being the front-runner to fill the void left by the Italian.

Transfers, on the other hand, will be high on the agenda for a new manager, whoever that is.

Both the Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments are presently underway around the world, showcasing some of the best players from Europe and South America.

Signing players who are competing in international competitions might be difficult for clubs because they are focused on representing their country rather than thinking about their local future.

However, Everton’s incoming manager will be able to keep an eye on a number of outstanding players who aren’t participating in international games.

If this is the case, we’ve identified five individuals, each covering a different priority position in the Blues squad, who could be on the mind of the future manager.

Everton will almost probably be looking for a goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jordan Pickford demonstrated his class in the final months of the season, turning up a number of outstanding performances despite the Blues’ failure to qualify for European competition.

Throughout the season, Robin Olsen served as his backup and even rotated with the England international on few occasions.

The 31-year-old played admirably each time, and Ancelotti has made no secret of his desire to sign the Sweden goalkeeper many times.

If a new manager wants to go in a different path, a possible swoop for Sergio Romero could be appealing.

The Argentina international left Manchester United after his contract expired, and he had previously shown interest in Everton.

In fact, his wife, Eliana Guercio, turned on social media last summer to criticize the Red. The summary comes to a close.