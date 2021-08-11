Five Storylines to Watch in HBO’s New NFL Series, “Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys”

Hard Knocks has returned. The next chapter of HBO’s legendary documentary portraying life in an NFL training camp premieres on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Cowboys making their third and first appearance in the series in 12 years.

There will be plenty of talking points throughout the series, from the ever-present Jerry Jones to Dak Prescott’s comeback from a painful injury.

Over the next five weeks, keep an eye on the following five storylines.

Jerry Jones’ talk show

Whether you like them or not, the Cowboys make excellent documentary subjects. Thanks in no small part to Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, “America’s Team” has its own news cycle both on and off the field.

The owner and de facto general manager—some might even argue de facto head coach—is never short on quotes and enjoys the limelight more than any of his colleagues in the four major American leagues.

Hard Knocks is back, and it’s better than ever.

On August 10th, catch the @DallasCowboys on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FKoiUFXuFQ

3 August 2021 — NFL (@NFL)

Expect Jones to be a near-omnipresent presence in meetings with players, head coach Mike McCarthy, and other members of the coaching staff, possibly even more so than he was in Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys series three years ago.

Jones’ attendance on the show is also unlikely to be restricted to football, and it will be fascinating (or infuriating, depending on your point of view) to hear his thoughts on COVID’s impact on the NFL and the league’s schedule expansion, among other things.

COVID-19 casts a lengthy shadow

When it comes to coronavirus, the pandemic will surely play a significant role on Hard Knocks. While the NFL and the United States appear to be returning to normalcy, coronavirus remains a threat. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles covered the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers training camps in the midst of a global pandemic a year ago.

Expect the new HBO documentary series to focus on the impact COVID-19 had on the NFL last season—Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott contracted the virus last summer—as well as the current training camp, which is governed by tight health and safety regulations. This is a condensed version of the information.