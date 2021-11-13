Five Premier League stars have been injured; find out when they will return to action.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Roberto Firmino of Liverpool FC, and Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea are among the Premier League’s injured players.

The clubs are aiming to have their players back in action when the league starts on Nov. 20 after a two-week international break.

Chelsea leads the 2021-22 Premier League table with 26 points, three points ahead of second and third-placed Manchester City and West Ham respectively. Liverpool sits in fourth place with 22 points, while Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta completes the top five in the English Premier League.

The following is a list of five Premier League players who have been forced to miss their respective international breaks due to injuries:

Firmino, Roberto (Liverpool)

During Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid earlier this month, the No. 9 staggered off the pitch with a hamstring injury. According to Klopp, Firmino’s injury is serious, and he is unlikely to return after the international break.

Paul Pogba is a French footballer who plays for Manchester United (Manchester United)

During the ongoing international break, the Manchester United midfielder injured his right thigh while practicing for France. Pogba, too, has a hamstring issue and will be out until December 31. The midfielder is expected to return for the Red Devils’ January 2022 games.

Timo Werner (Chelsea) and Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)Lukaku injured his ankle in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win against Malmo on Oct. 20. Werner pulled up with a hamstring injury in the same game. Both players are yet to return to Chelsea, but head coach Thomas Tuchel recently stated that they have been given a deadline to return following the international break.

Varane, Raphael (Manchester United)

The Manchester United center-back suffered a hamstring injury in his team’s 2-2 Champions League match with Atalanta earlier this month. The Frenchman is set to remain out until November 30th, with the Red Devils hoping to have him back in time for the busy holiday season.