Five of Everton’s most memorable Boxing Day victories, including a botched Robbie Fowler celebration.

Everton were denied a Boxing Day encounter this year due to a coronavirus epidemic in Rafa Benitez’s squad, with the trip to Burnley being postponed, but the Blues have had many memorable fixtures on the occasion during the Premier League era.

Here are five of Everton’s most memorable Boxing Day victories in recent decades.

Bryan Robson’s freshly promoted Middlesbrough side were making a splash in the Premier League, thanks to the good fortune of local boy turned good Steve Gibson, who had signed little master Juninho in October.

When the Teessiders arrived at Goodison Park, they were in fifth place in the table, but this would be a more humbling experience for Juninho, who had previously played for reigning world champions Brazil in their 3-0 Umbro Cup win over Japan six months prior.

With Joe’s help,