Five NBA Teams With the Most Losses After the First Week of the Season

After awful starts to their NBA seasons, these five teams are in full-fledged horror mode as Halloween approaches.

When the option to trade for Russell Westbrook instead of Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield arose over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in a pickle.

Westbrook is averaging 17.8 points on 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 9.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, two steals, and six turnovers through five games.

For context, Hield scored a game-high 26 points with seven three-pointers on just 11 attempts in his team’s comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 27.

The Lakers are in desperate need of floor space, and players like Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony have been unable to consistently score from beyond the arc, as seen by their blowing a 26-point lead to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the later stages of the season, relying on superstars makes sense, but their potpourri of bench players will also need to contribute moving forward.

Cleveland Cavaliers (October 29), Houston Rockets (October 31), Houston Rockets (November 2), Oklahoma City Thunder (November 2) are the next four games (November 4)

Due to a poor 1-3 start, the reigning Western Conference champions have dug themselves a huge hole to begin the season.

They could have been 3-1 if they hadn’t blown leads against the Denver Nuggets in the season opener and the Sacramento Kings recently.

In both losses, the Suns failed to defend their first-half leads, enabling their opponents to go on large third-quarter runs, and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to even have a chance at winning.

Teams have already found a way to exploit the Suns’ defense, which has allowed 114.8 points per game this season, a far cry from their defensive rating of 98.8 over the same four-game stretch last season.

The Deandre Ayton problem in the offseason has added to the distractions, as the high from last season appears to have carried over into this season.

Most supporters are concerned after losing to the Nuggets and getting blasted out by the Portland Trail Blazers, but there is optimism that they can rebound.

If Phoenix wants to win the West this season, they’ll have to get their act together sooner rather than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ next four games: (October 30),. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.