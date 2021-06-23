Five memorable encounters between Manchester United and Leeds United, including a 4-3 thriller and an FA Cup upset.

On the first day of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Manchester United will face off against old rivals Leeds in one of the most anticipated matches.

The PA news agency takes a look back at some historic matchups between two of the game’s most storied foes.

Man United is on the verge of a thrilling season.

In March 2002, current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored twice, but Sir Alex Ferguson’s side clung on for a 4-3 triumph in the Premier League. Leeds’ Mark Viduka cancelled off Paul Scholes’ early opening, but the visitors went on to win thanks to Solskjaer’s brace and a Ryan Giggs goal. Leeds had a chance thanks to an Ian Harte free-kick, but Lee Bowyer set up a thrilling finish by turning in a Robbie Fowler miscued shot. Harte came close to equalizing on a set-piece, but his curling effort just missed the mark.

Leeds United fans are ecstatic during their top-flight exile.

Between 2004 and 2020, Leeds were out of the Premier League for a long and frequently trying time, although there were some bright spots for their fans, such as a surprise FA Cup third-round triumph at Old Trafford United in 2010. Ferguson’s United, who were 42 league places above them at the time, were surprised 1-0 by Jermaine Beckford’s goal. It was the first time Ferguson had lost in the third round of the competition or been defeated by a lower-division team.

Return of Cantona

In terms of activity, the goalless draw between the two sides in March 1993 was far from a classic, but the larger picture surrounding Eric Cantona’s return to Elland Road ensured that specific Premier League encounter would live long in the memory. The Frenchman had left the Yorkshire club for Old Trafford months before, in what was perhaps Ferguson’s most momentous transfer in his 26-year rule. Leeds supporters vented their frustrations in a noisy, hostile atmosphere. Cantona retaliated angrily, subsequently receiving a £1,000 punishment for spitting at Leeds supporters.

Butt secures a thrilling victory.

Early in United’s treble-winning season, Nicky Butt scored the game-winning goal. (This is a brief piece.)